ginnys celebrates three years

Three years ago ginnys opened their doors to the public. The little coffee shop quickly became a big hit, serving as a place of gathering for students after school, old and new friends catching up with a cup of coffee, a quick stop before work or a date for a husband and wife.

On Saturday, March 23, ginnys celebrated their three years of serving you.

Kerry Burns said “ We had twice as much business this year as last year. I'm not sure if anyone came from a long distance because we were so busy we didn't get to do much visiting. Trish, Jenny and I were the only ones on the schedule to work, but 10-year-old Drew agreed to help if we needed her and she was a lifesaver. I don't know what we would have done without her.

We didn't have one special drink, but had a 20% discount on all drinks. We also had free homemade chocolate chip cookies available. We sold approximately 150 drinks, the most popular being crushed fruit smoothies.”

Winners of the drawings were:

T-shirt of choice - Jimi Smith (I'm not sure if that's spelled right, but Mary would know.)

$20 gift card - Brodie Puhlman

Easter basket - Hallie Konst

“Someday I hope we can afford to just give away drinks on our Customer Appreciation Day. We have the best customer/friends in the world!!” -Burns