Gabriel completes 4-H service project

Philip High School junior Sage Gabriel is working on a 4-H community service project.

This project in conjunction with Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). Autumn Parsons is working with Gabriel on the project.

The project is to inform, make people aware of, and otherwise work against domestic violence. Gabriel took on this topic because stopping domestic violence is something she is highly interested in, as opposed to simply being assigned the topic.

Gabriel visited the second, third and fourth grade classrooms to discuss manners. “How you act now is likely how you will be in the future,” taught Gabriel. The books she read to and discussed with the elementary dealt with “being kind to others” and not being a bully.

“I wanted more community involvement in my project, so I went to businesses and talked with them about my project,” said Gabriel. She visited businesses in the area and, she said, the business owners were very supportive of her project. Business owners donated most of the items for a fundraising silent auction

She held the silent auction fundraiser, Jan. 25, in the commons area of the Philip High School during a basketball doubleheader. Gabriel raised over $1,800 through the silent auction. The raised funds will be donated to the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center in Pierre.

Gabriel will most likely present the check to the center when she delivers donated coats to the center. She has been granted placing donation boxes in different places in Philip, including the main floor of the courthouse. Good conditon coats and other winter apparel may be put in these boxes to help those in need of such items.

Gabriel is also a candidate for the Rising Star of the West sponsored by KEVN Black Hills FOX TV on-air scholarship contest for a total of $7,500 in scholarships. The 2013 winner was Philip’s Gavin Brucklacher. High school students from around the Black Hills present commentaries on the station’s late news, and viewers go online to rate the videos and thus determine the finalists and eventually the winner.