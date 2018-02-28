Gabriel competing for Rising Star of the West

Philip High School junior Sage Gabriel was featured as part of KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest, Monday, Feb. 26, on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9:00.

Gabriel qualified for the contest by submitting a short video of herself to the station. Her topic is awareness of domestic violence.

Gabriel is one of the semi-finalists who is seen through March 2. Her one-minute commentary is aired and then placed on www.blackhillsfox.com for viewers to watch and rate. One competitor from each week will then advance to the final round in May. The winner from that group will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with a total of $7,500 in scholarship money awarded from KEVN Black Hills FOX and Granite Automotive.

Viewers can vote for Gabriel through Friday, March 2.

Since 2007, winners represent various high schools as well as home schools. In 2014, Philip High School junior Gavin Brucklacher not only entered the competition, but won it.