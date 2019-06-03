Forty and Eight Donates To Haakon/Jackson County 4H Shooters

The Haakon/Jackson County 4-H Shooters Club held their weekly Thursday practice session at the American Legion Hall February 28th, and were greeted by many of the Forty and Eight members from the Philip Area. The Forty and Eight organization donates annually and provides the practice facility for the shooters club. The shooters had the opportunity to hear the story of the Forty and Eight organization from two of the attending members, Les Pearson and Philip Pearson.

The Haakon/Jackson County 4-H Shooters Club is led by Jim Harty (rifle/bb gun) and Arthur McIlravy (archery), with Adele Harty assisting. The Shooters Club practices every Thursday evening from January through April and costs $20 per discipline. The club teaches safety and shooting positions to prepare club members for the State 4-H Shoot and County Shoot events. The Shooters Club will host their County Shoot tournament on Thursday, May 2. Some have already qualified to attend the State 4-H Competition.

The FORTY & EIGHT

The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses

La Societe des Quarante Hommes at Huit Chevaux is an independent, by invitation, honor organization of the United States Veterans, more commonly known as the Forty & Eight.

The Forty & Eight is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. Our purpose is to uphold and defend the United States Constitution, to promote the well-being of veterans along with their widows and orphans, and to actively participate in selected charitable endeavors, which include programs that promote child welfare and nurse’s training.

The titles and symbols of the Forty & Eight reflect its First World War origins. Americans were transported to the battle front on French trains within boxcars stenciled with a “40/8,” denoting its capacity to hold either forty men or eight horses. This uncomfortable mode of transportation was familiar to all who fought in the trenches; a common small misery among American soldiers who thereafter found, “40/8” a lighthearted symbol of the deeper service, sacrifice and unspoken horrors of war that bind all who have borne the battle.

The Forty & Eight was founded in 1920 by American veterans returning from France. Originally an arm of the American legion, the Forty & Eight became an independent and separately incorporated veteran’s organization in 1960. Membership is by invitation of honorable discharged veterans and honorable serving members of the United States Armed Forces.

Not all of the shooters in the BB Gun and Archery were in attendance.