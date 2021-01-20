Formanek visits the nation’s capital

Philip local, Brooke (Kroetch) Formanek, took it upon herself to gain the opportunity to travel to the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. in order to show support for the current President, Donald J. Trump during a “March to Save America” on Wednesday, January 6th. “I had never been to Washington D.C,. so that was an incredible experience in and of itself,” she said. "But being at our nation’s capital, surrounded by that huge number of people who were all there for love of country was quite powerful,” she added, saying that it was definitely intense at times toward the end, but the majority of the day was filled with smiles, laughter and pure patriotism. “An experience I will never forget.”

Formanek says that after the President posted on one of his social media accounts (Twitter) prior to Christmas, inviting all Americans to attend a rally in D.C., she knew she wanted to be there. “I had decided against going to the two previous rallies (the November 12th Million M.A.G.A. rally and the December 12th Stop The Steal rally), but knew I would regret not attending this event,” Formanek said. She added that she was originally planning to go alone, but her brother and sister-in-law decided to join her. “We made it official and purchased our plane tickets and hotel room on December 29th,” she said. Formanek said that her trip was a very quick one, leaving on January 5th and returning on the 7th. She said that they opted to stay in Baltimore, Maryland (only 35 miles away) for a couple of reasons. “Safety was a big concern, as we have all seen what happens after dark, but mainly because that’s where we flew in and out of,” she added.

Formanek’s reasons for going were because she says this is the most important election in our lifetime and quite possible the most important election in the history of the nation. Formanek says that she has paid pretty close attention to politics for a number of years, but 2020 has been such a complete mess that she is fired up. “It’s been alarming to watch our rights and freedoms be so quickly stripped away and even be given up freely by us,” she said. “After seeing the election be blatantly stolen, with no authorities even willing to look into the fraud, this has me horrified,” she added. Formanek continued, saying that the proof of massive election fraud is coming in from all directions and she says that it’s outrageous that the nation’s leaders don’t seem to care. “Well, I care and I cannot sit on the sidelines and allow it to happen,” Formanek said. “I personally cannot do much about the situation, but I can darn sure use my first amendment right and yell it from the rooftops--so that’s what I did,” she added.

Formanek had the opportunity to listen to President Trump address the crowd, the main event of the day. Formanek stood in the grass around the Washington Monument for six hours, “waiting and listening to speeches shoulder to shoulder in a sea of Patriots.” Formanek said that not once did she ever feel in danger, nor did she ever hear or see emergency vehicles to make her feel I should be fearful. Formanek also said that the signals to their phones were jammed during the speeches and around the Capitol building. “We could barely make a phone call, let alone check social media or the news,” she said. I was completely unaware that people had entered the building, until I was walking back to our vehicle to leave D.C. around 3:45 in the afternoon. That is when Formanek said that she overheard three to four young men talking about getting inside and one woman getting shot. She said they were shocked to hear that news, as they didn’t see or hear emergency vehicles in the area or anything to suggest that the situation had escalated that far. Formanek said that with any large group, there are a small few who take things too far, but that the masses were there to stomp the ground & have their voices heard to show the nation’s elected officials that Americans are watching. “We do not like what we’re seeing play out with this election,” Formanek said. “Yes, it was an intense situation up close to the building, but we [the crowd] were merely chanting “Stop the Steal”, “The People’s House”, and singing our National Anthem,” she added.

Formanek ended with, “Now is the time to be bold and courageous. Free speech is under attack, we are being censored and canceled, America is being lost right before our eyes. The time to be awake is right now. We must stand up for our rights. Push back on what we believe, what we know to be true and right; what we know to be American. If not for us, for the next generation. Too many brave Patriots have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms to have us just roll over now and be bullied into a corner. There is no “we’ll get them next time” option left; we must use our voices and be heard now.”