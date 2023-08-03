Firefighters and Law Enforcement attend Hybrid and Electrical Vehicle Class held in Philip

On February 18, 2023, 65 EMS, Firefighters and Law Enforcement personnel attended a Hybrid and Electrical Vehicle class in Philip, SD. The class was taught by instructors from the Energy Security Agency, a private company that specializes in training First Responders in all aspects of rescue and safety. The company, based out of Ohio, travels the United States teaching various classes and all instructors are professional Firefighter/Medics.

The class was sponsored by Philip Ambulance Service, Philip Healthcare System, Philip Fire Department and SDEMSA District V in the effort to keep the class free to all students. There was representation from volunteer and paid departments and several Law Enforcement Departments across western South Dakota.

All attendees were certified to the Operations level in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle rescue. After a morning class time the afternoon was spent investigating various hybrid vehicles and a brand new Ford Lightening electric pickup belonging to West Central Electric.

Older vehicles were used to practice various scenarios of the “do’s and don’t” in gaining access to hybrids and EVs.