Finn benefit fundraiser a success

Photo Courtesy of Jen Jones

Wed, 06/23/2021 - 10:01am admin

On April 23rd Shad Finn was bucked from his horse resulting in a broken neck. To offset medical costs, there was a benefit held for Shad Finn.
The benefit was held on Friday , June 11 at the Midland Market. The benefit included a raffle for a 6.5 Creedmoor, 22’’ Cerakote Barrel rifle and a Customized Brand Board By Carissa Zysset, owner of Country Pulse. There was also a Midland Market Supper fundraiser held.
The benefit raised a total of $15,789 (Midland Market Supper raised $4,019 and the raffles raised $11,770)

Raffle winners:
Custom Brand Board winner is Courtney Gebes
Rifle winner is Jen Schriever

"We were overwhelmed with the generosity of this giving community and are very grateful and thankful for all who showed support through attending the meal and purchasing raffle tickets."
-Jenna Finn

 

