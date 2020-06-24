Daly elected District 2 Haakon County Commissioner

The results of the primary election, held on Tuesday, June 4, revealed that Steve Daly of Midland, came out on top against his opponent, Fred Foland, also of Midland, for the District 2 Commissioner seat. The results for Haakon County showed 69 votes for Daly and 30 for Foland. Gary Snook, who has been in the position for 12 years, will step down at the first regular meeting of 2021.

Snook said when he was initially elected, that Haakon County was in financial trouble. In order to stay afloat, the commission implemented the first opt-out and that income went directly to the highway department in order to maintain county roads and gravel them. Snook says the most enjoyable role as a county commissioner was hiring new employees. “Giving people employment, which also benefited the public, was very satisfying,” he said. On the other hand, the hardest role was terminating employees. “It was definitely the hardest thing because you become friends over time,” he stated.

Throughout his 12 years of service to Haakon County, Snook says he always tried to make all of his decisions based on the public’s best interest and that his hope is that his constituents feel the same. Snook joked that with his free time, he might just take a vacation. When asked what he wishes to see from his new successor, he said, “I believe Steve will always keep the residents of Haakon County’s best interest in mind when making decisions as a commissioner.” “This is essential in being successful as a public servant,” he added.

Daly, a lifetime resident of Haakon County, has been married to his wife Julie for almost 22 years. They have two sons, Carson and Dane, and together they farm and ranch. Carson is 16 and will be a junior at Philip High School this fall and Dane is 14 and will be a freshman. Daly is a member of the Midland Volunteer Fire Department and has held a position on the Midland Fire District board as well.

When asked what sparked his interest in running for county commissioner, Daly said, “I want to do the right thing for the taxpayers and use a common sense approach.” “I will learn as I go,” he added. Daly considers having grown up and staying in Haakon County, his experience comes from learning the ins and outs of living life in a rural area. “Also, being a neighbor to a current county commissioner and having in-depth conversations,” he said.

Daly says he will learn along the way what changes may be needed, if any, as the time comes. He also wishes to work with the community in regards to the pipeline, to see it as a benefit rather than a hindrance. Daly says he hopes to gain experience and knowledge of how the system works. “I also hope to gain the respect of the community members,” he said.