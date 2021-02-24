Community members receive tour of Scotchman Living Center

Board members of the Philip Area Health Foundation were provided a progress tour of the Scotchman Living Center and Paulson Memory Care Unit on Tuesday, February 16. The tour allowed access to the interior portion of the phase one addition, as well as a walk around of the southern completed portion of the property exterior.

Phase one of the three-phase addition/remodel is well under way. This phase will include a memory wing (the north wing) and a long term care wing (the south wing). Also included in phase one are resident dining areas, lounge areas and kitchenettes for both wings, with access to a courtyard. Brad Burns, Vice President of Chamberlain Architects, accompanied attendees and provided a vision and explanation for the interior spaces. Burns stated that to-date, all memory care rooms (the north wing of Phase 1) are spoken for.

A Written Guided Tour

(when Phase 1 complete)

When visitors and family members enter through the facility’s impressive vestibule, they will be greeted by a welcoming, warm fireplace, impressive interior lighting and a comfortable seating/visiting area. The nurses’ station will be to the left and the entrance to the long term care wing will be to the right. The long term care wing will feature six resident rooms (single and double), each with a private bathroom. The wing will also feature a large bathing room.

After crossing through the visiting area, the long term care dining area will provide plenty of spacious seating, as well as access to a private dining room for larger families or private events. The long term care dining area will provide natural lighting by way of the large exterior windows placed throughout the upper portion of the entry way.

The dining area will also allow for access out into the well-manicured courtyard where residents can enjoy time outdoors. A kitchenette will be placed in the rear of the dining area, where residents will be served their daily meals. A convenient serving hatch will provide easy pass through of meals to and from each wing.

After passing through the dining area, visitors will enter the memory care wing. This wing will include similar dining spaces, visiting spaces and kitchenette space, mirroring the long term care wing. This wing will feature nine resident rooms (single and double), each also with a private bathroom. The memory care wing will also have a large bathing room.

The target date for phase one was initially set for April 2021, but due to construction delays, COVID delays, and more recently, unexpected shipping delays, the new projection is mid-April to May 2021. Burns stated that the most recent delays are shipping delays of a few HVAC units. These were delayed for a couple of weeks, putting portions of the project behind schedule. Mark Munoz, Rangel Construction Company, LLC Project Manager, stated that phase two will likely be completed by Christmas and phase three is projected to be completed March or April of 2022.