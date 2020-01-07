Home / Pioneer Review / Community honors teachers for over 120 years of service

Community honors teachers for over 120 years of service

Wed, 07/01/2020 - 9:46am admin

Doug Hauk, retiring as VoAg Instructor, recorded 44 years of teaching at Philip High School. Bonnie Mortellaro retiring as the fourth grade teacher, was part of the Philip Elementary teaching staff for 40 years. Pennie Slovek retired as the Philip School District K-8 Art/High School Art teacher after 39 years of teaching.
A retirement party was held Saturday, June 27th, at the Lake Waggoner Golf Course club house with cakes, refreshments and visiting. Former Philip High School teachers, current teaching staff and administration added to the many community visitors that attended the three hour celebration of the teaching commitment by these three individuals.

