City crew uses low traffic day for preventative maintenance

The City of Philip street crew took advantage of warmer weather and less traffic on a Sunday to do maintenance on the paved streets by crack sealing them with a crumb black rubber sealer. Public Works Director Matt Reckling, along with Brian Pearson and Robbie Shipp spent the day working on street improvements. They closed small sections of the downtown area streets to clean out the cracks in the pavement and then fill with the hot black rubber/tar sealer. “This mild weather was perfect for drying time once the sealer was in place,” said Reckling.

The “very hot” crumb rubber-type crack sealer is made up of between 15-22% cleaned tire rubber.

They will continue to fit in sealing of the pavement when time, weather, and slower traffic count permits. “We will be working on East Pine all the way to the highway next,” said Reckling. “Then we will schedule to do from the post office north,” he added.

The city purchased the hot sealing machine this past November from the state. “We are getting along with it very well,” said Reckling.

“We just have to get ahead of the traffic, adjust their route for a short time, and let the product dry. The people in our community work well with us,” stated Reckling, “and that makes our job a whole lot easier.”