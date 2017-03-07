Circus regales Philip

The Shrine Circus performed for the second consecutive year in Philip, Sunday, July 2, at the Philip roping arena.

Hosted by the Four Rivers Shrine Club, a unit of NAJA Shriners, the single performance was purposefully planned for 6:00 p.m. to allow the heat of the day to start dissipating. The grandstands were again overflowing with spectators.

Because of modern trends and regulations, this was most likely the last year that the elephant act will be presented.

The circus crowd was larger than anticipated. This, according to the Kevin Neuhauser, Four Rivers Shriner’s president, is a great thing. The preliminary guess for this year’s crowd was approximately 450 attendees, up about 100 over last year’s attendance. He appreciates all the people who come out, and who support such things at the Shriner’s hospitals. Neuhauser said the circus will be back to this area next year, but, because of a rotational plan, it will be held in Wall.

Joel Stephens, Four Rivers Shriner’s treasurer, said the proceeds from this type of event go toward the NAJA Shriners operating fund, which supports Shriner’s hospitals across the nation and travel, room and board for families so they can be with loved ones who are patients at those hospitals.

Men, women and children of all ages watched the many animal acts of elephants, tigers, horses and dogs. Audience members could ride an elephant and a camel. The human acts included various styles of acrobatics, balancing, crossbow marksmanship, and even a human cannonball. Bicycles were presented to lucky kids who won drawings. And, of course, the circus traditions of concessions and souvenirs were available.