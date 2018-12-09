CHS donates to Philip Volunteer Fire Department

During the Philip Volunteer Fire Department’s monthly meeting, Sept. 5, guest Jay Baxter presented a $4,250 donation to go toward the department’s new pumper truck.

“Cenex Harvest States gave half and the CHS Foundation gave the rest,” said Baxter, Philip site manager for CHS Midwest Cooperative.

“Ryon Berry got the process started. He talked to the right people at the right time. Ryon did a heck of a job for you,” said Baxter. “And all I am doing is making the presentation.”

Berry is a member of the PVFD as well as an employee at Midwest Co-op. Approximately three months ago, he applied for a donation from CHS to go to the PVFD as part of the expenses of purchasing a much-needed new pumper.

“We (Midwest Co-op) are a small company. We see you guys in the local restaurants and churches. CHS is much larger, about 12,000 employees nation wide,” explained Baxter.

The CHS corporate office looked into the request. Granting the donation, CHS gave approximately half of the final amount, and the CHS Foundation donated the rest. The CHS Foundation, funded by charitable gifts from CHS, makes benevolent investments for the future of agriculture by way of scholarships, mini-grants, and college and community programs.

Baxter then broached a different subject – the grain bin incident at Midwest, Aug. 24. The PVFD, as well as the Philip Ambulance Service, many neighboring fire departments and other organizations, worked to keep the community and its people safe. A 100,000 bushel grain bin did experience a buckling about half way down its side, but no further damage or danger occurred.

“You guys did a great job,” praised Baxter. He said that it will take about five or six weeks to repair the bin. Experienced workers, known as “bin jackers,” have already started gathering the materials and equipment required to perform the grain bin repair. “We are not dragging our feet,” said Baxter.

“There is a lot of liability with what you guys do and with what we do,” continued Baxter. “We want to support PVFD, and you support us. But, my guys are not trained in fighting fires. There have to be rules and procedures. I worry about my guys and their safety. So, what I have discussed with Marty (Hansen, PVFD fire chief) is that there are only a couple of people who can ask us to truck out water to a fire. If you call me, we want to know it is also a safe thing, a staging area away from danger.”

After Baxter left, part of the remainder of the PVFD meeting was an announcement that Brooke Formanek, representing Scotchman Industries, Inc., in Philip, has donated 10 Sagger tools. These pocket-sized gripping and wrenching, figure-S tools can be used to better fasten and control high-pressure water hoses and be used for forced ingress and egress in emergency situations. The approximate value of each tool is $40. The firefighters watched a video on the universality of these tools.

