Chamber of Commerce tentatively sets Scotty Philip Days for August

The board of the Philip Chamber of Commerce met Monday and tentatively scheduled the summer celebration, Scotty Philip Days, to be held August 14, 15, and 16th. Early June the Philip Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership meeting to gather input concerning Scotty Philip Days. We ask everyone interested to come and share their views. (Watch upcoming issues of the Pioneer Review for the meeting date)

This Chamber of Commerce board decision on Scotty Philip Days is not connected to the Matched Bronc Ride activities, as they are scheduled to proceed with the Philip Matched Bronc Ride, June 12th at the Philip Arena.