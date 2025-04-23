Buhmanns back in business in Philip

The local NAPA store in Philip has new owners. Effective February 1, 2025, Darin and Rachel Buhmann are the new owners of the NAPA store at the intersection of Highways 14 and 73. The Philip NAPA store was previously owned by Tami and the late Dale Morrison. The new business owners renamed the store Buhmann NAPA. They also will keep the automotive shop, Buhmann Tire, in operation.

Darin worked for NAPA in Philip for many years, then moved to Rapid City where he worked for Rapid Motors for four years, before returning to Philip, taking over ownership of NAPA. The Buhmanns offer next morning shipping for most parts. They also offer oil changes, tire services, and other automotive needs. Mike Williams has been a respected emplyee at NAPA since 1991, along with Dave Burnett who has been working at NAPA for several years.

Darin’s parents Roger and Becky Buhmann were business owners and worked in Philip for many years. Darin and Rachel have three children; Bria (17), attends Wall High School, Breckin (15), and Chessa (12), who both are attending homeschool.