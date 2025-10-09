Brigitte Brucklacher inducted to Philip High School Alumni Hall of Fame

Brigitte Brucklacher was inducted into the Philip High School (PHS) Alumni Hall of Fame during homecoming coronation ceremonies on Tuesday, September 2. Brucklacher graduated from PHS with the Class of 1981. This fall she started her 41st year of teaching Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) and advising FCCLA at PHS. She is a certified Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructor.

In 1999 Mrs. Brucklacher started the School to Work/Internships program. In 2002 she was instrumental in writing over $100,000 in grant monies to completely renovate the FACS room and program at PHS.

The National Capitol Hill Challenge is a prestigious competition involving nearly 3,400 teams nationwide. Students hypothetically invest $100,000 over the course of 14 weeks in stocks, bonds, and mutual funds to maximize their portfolio returns. Under the guidance of Mrs. Brucklacher, PHS became the first school from South Dakota to place in the national top ten.

Awards and honors that Mrs. Brucklacher has received are as follows:

• 1986: Rookie FHA Adviser of the Year

1989: Haakon County Young Woman of the Year

• 1992: National FCCLA Master Adviser

• 1997–1998: South Dakota FCCLA Adviser of the Year

• 2004: National FCCLA Mentor Adviser

• 2008: South Dakota FACS Teacher of the Year

• 2008: South Dakota Career & Technical Teacher of the Year

• 2011: South Dakota Outstanding Career & Technical Teacher in Community Service

• 2013: South Dakota Distinguished Woman Educator Inductee

• 2018: South Dakota FACS Carl Perkins Community Service Teacher of the Year

• 2018: South Dakota CTE Carl Perkins Community Service Teacher of the Year

• 2018: National Capitol Hill Stock Market Game – 6th Place Teacher (Philip High School placed in national top ten for first time in South Dakota history)

• 2020–2021: President, South Dakota FCCLA Board of Directors

• 2024: National FACS PRIDE Award for Program Achievements (National Recipient)

• 2025–2026: President, South Dakota Association of Teachers of Family & Consumer Sciences (SDATFCS)

• 2025-2026 Serving on the SD Board of Directors for SD FCCLA and SDACTE

Over the years Mrs. Brucklacher has guided over 35 FHA/FCCLA student trips to national meetings, involving over 200 students. She has mentored 13 South Dakota state FCCLA officers and many more students on state level leadership teams. She also created and teaches a service-learning class where students identify and carry out projects addressing community needs.

Community service projects that Mrs. Brucklacher has been involved in include:

• Trick-or-Treat for Cystic Fibrosis, supporting disease awareness and fundraising

• Community Health Fairs

• Drive Wise to Stay Alive campaigns to promote seat belt safety, distraction-free driving, and alcohol-free driving

• The Reading Buddies program, building literacy and mentorship between students

• Organizing motivational speakers for the school and community to inspire personal and academic growth

• Compiling community cookbooks that celebrate local culture and strengthen community bonds

• Annual Dig Pink night, recognizing breast cancer survivors in our community and fundraising over $12,000 for breast cancer research and support

• Contributing 1000s of hours of community service through the Service-Learning program.

Beyond the classroom, Mrs. Brucklacher has been a mentor, role model, and inspiration to generations of students. She has instilled leadership skills, responsibility, and a commitment to community service, helping to cultivate conscientious citizens and future leaders. She has represented PHS staff members, serving many years on the Haakon Education Association negotiation team, often as the lead negotiator. She also served as the Perkins Consortium Co-Director for 15 years. For 26 years Mrs. Brucklacher has hosted Vacation Bible School at the family barn.

Her career has elevated the Family and Consumer Sciences and Career & Technical Education programs to high standards of excellence, recognized statewide and nationally. She embodies the philosophy, "It's not WHAT is your legacy, it's WHO is your legacy," evidenced by the many lives she has positively shaped.

Mrs. Brucklacher’s philanthropic spirit is evident in her promotion of student involvement in charitable efforts and community well-being. Her work in organizing community-focused projects fosters a sense of shared heritage and connection.

Her dedication extends to volunteering time and resources to bring enriching experiences to Philip High School, including motivational speakers and leadership opportunities, enhancing the educational and cultural environment for students, staff, and community members.

Brigitte Brucklacher and her husband Bruce have two children, Skye (Ryan) Holsether and Gavin (Morgan) Brucklacher, and three granddaughters.