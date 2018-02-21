Brawlers send 7 to state meet

The Badlands Brawlers are sending seven of their best to the South Dakota State B Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 23-24.

The seven, McCoy Peterson, Jory Rodgers, Cody Donnelly, Blair Blasius, Colby Fitch, Keagan Fitch and Jadyn Coller, earned the honor after placing fourth or higher at the Region 4B tournment last weekend in Rapid City.

Team scores for the Region 4B Tournament were Mobridge-Pollock – 181.5, Custer/Edgemont – 174, Philip Area – 163, Bennett County – 116.5, Hot Springs, – 109, Lead-Deadwood – 90, Stanley County – 55, Lyman – 53, Hill City – 43, Lemmon/McIntosh – 39, St. Thomas More – 35, Newell – 31, Harding County – 22, Red Cloud – 7, Sully Buttes – 5, McLaughlin – 0.

106lbs: Cedar Gabriel

record 19-23

•Bye

•Fall to Isaac Aman (MP) 4:23

•Fall to Pierce Sword (HS) 1:50

113 lbs: Blair Blasius 1st

record 29-8

•Bye

•Fall Zach Crawford (STM) 1:17

•Fall Wyatt Dooley (CUS) 0:50

•Dec. Jacob Steiger (MP) 7-5

120 lbs: McCoy Peterson 1st

record 27-0

•Bye

•Fall Kamron Pearman (MP) 0:30

•Fall Max Johnson (LD) 2:26

126 lbs: Jadyn Coller 2nd

record 18-5

•Bye

•Fall Drew Hanson (HLC) 3:41

•Dec. Jacob Harris (BC) 5-2

•Dec. to Luke Heninger (SC) 5-6

138 lbs: Greyson DeVries

record 18-18

•Bye

•Major Dec. to Tyler Arnold (HLC) 2-13

•Dec. Wazi Thunder Hawk (RC) 13-7

•Fall Jacob Hoffer (LYM) 1:39

•Major Dec. to Dylin Johnson (LD) 1-11

145 lbs: Colby Fitch 2nd

record 24-8

•Bye

•Fall Kalel Worischek (HLC) 1:46

•Dec. Tucson Freeman (MP) 5-3

•Tech. Fall to Kody Hagen (HS) 0-15

152 lbs: Tegon Spring

record 23-18

•Fall Jeff Pourier (RC) 1:30

•Tech Fall to Isaac Olson (MP) 0-17

•Major Dec. Caleb McGregor (NEW) 14-5

•Dec. Pratt Williams (LD) 9-2

•Dec. to Jack Miller (LYM) 2-6

160 lbs: Cody Donnelly 2nd

record 23-3

•Fall Logan Kennedy (SC) 0:32

•Fall Tucker Holzer (MP) 0:42

•Win by Forfeit Dean Laverack (BC)

•Major Dec. to Micaiah Grace (CUS) 0-10

170 lbs: Keagan Fitch 1st

record 24-2

•Bye

•Fall Kolby Houdek (HLC) 0:40

•Fall Corrten Dobesh (STM) 0:54

•Dec. Nathan Bauer (MP) 2-0

182 lbs: Dyson Schofield

record 8-16

•Fall to Tee Allen (BC) 0:44

•Fall Chandler Schopp (L/M) 2:53

•Fall to Blake Kainz (CUS) 1:28

195 lbs: Victor Dennis

record 6-19

•Fall to Jason Gerry (MP) 1:49

•Fall Ohitika Lewis (RC) 1:36

•Inj. Def. to Marcus Harkless (HS) 4:29

220 lbs: Jory Rodgers 2nd

record 24-5

•Fall Grey Gilbert (HC) 1:12

•Fall Caleb Maciejewski (HS) 2:57

•Fall to Robbie Lester (LD) 1:15