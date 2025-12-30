Blast from the Past – From the archives of the Pioneer Review & Kadoka Press

December 31, 1925

Totals from railroad shipments made out of Philip during the past year include alfalfa seed - 12 cars; cattle - 204 cars; hogs - 143 cars; wheat - 50 cars; poultry - five cars, and cream - 12,500 ten gallon cans. This is the record for what is considered in some quarters a rather poor year. Certainly the corn crop in this region was not good. Hog shipments, had corn been a good crop so that hogs could have been matured, would no doubt have amounted to three times what these figures show. A better season would also have greatly increased the shipments of grain, cream and other products. As it is, just over a million dollars for shipments from this point during the past year is a safe estimate. Nothing is so interesting in this connection as the development of the hog shipment. Only a few years ago practically no hogs were produced in this territory; but now, in a normal year, Philip will ship half a million dollars worth of hogs.



January 2, 1936

The Philip school board made arrangements for improving the heating system at the school house. It was difficult to heat one of the upstairs rooms in the high school building during cold weather and a plan of connecting the radiators in the room is being worked out. The work is being done by F. H. Blohm during the Christmas vacation.

The marriage of Miss Mabel Ferguson and Ray Pellet took place at Denver, CO Friday afternoon, December 27, at the home of friends in that city.

January 3, 1946

Clerk of Courts Carl Lindgren issued a marriage license Dec. 28 to Glen Crawford of Manhattan, KS and Margaret DeYoung of Midland.

The Philip town team won the basketball game from Quinn played here last Wednesday night 44-31. Matters were reversed when Philip went to Quinn Monday evening for a return game. Quinn, considerably strengthened with the addition of a player from the Rapid City Air Base, triumphed 51-36. During the game, Junior Ratigan, one of the Philip players, ran into a door and sustained a gash on his head that required several stitches by the doctor to close.

Miss Charlotte Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K. Wilson of Kadoka, and Lt. Lester A Clarke, son of Mr. and Ms. Harry Clarke, of Wessington, were married Thursday evening, December 27 in Kadoka.



December 29, 1956

Mrs. Leonard Ellis arrived home Wednesday evening, Dec. 22 from a seven week’s trip to South America. She visited her son and family, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Zimmerman and children at Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, where Dr. Zimmerman teaches at the university there part of each week, and the balance of time does research work at the nuclear energy plant at nearby San Paula.



January 1, 1976

After 25 years of operating Husband’s Variety Store, Max and Clar Marie Husband have sold the store to their son, Tom and his wife, Karen. Max and Clar Marie have been in business in Philip since 1941. They operated a bakery for a few years before changing to the variety store.



January 2, 1986

January 2, 1986 will mark the 65th wedding anniversary for a Philip couple, Lawrence and Virgie McDaniel.

Clarence and Margarite Root of Midland will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, January 9.

City crews began the task of removing snow from the streets in Philip around November 12th and have had a total of two weeks worth of days since that time that they have not hauled snow. They estimated that they have hauled some 700 loads of the white stuff to nine different locations around town as they no more than get one snowfall hauled out when another one drops on the area.



January 4, 1996

The Midland Vikings captured second place in the 5th Annual Stanley County Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament held in Ft. Pierre Dec. 27-30. Justin Koehler and Jason Harry were named to the all-tournament team.

Almost one year into it’s restructuring, the Philip Chamber of Commerce is ready to evaluate the success of the structure the Chamber has operated with for the past year.