BankWest Kadoka partners with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, awards $35,000 to Kadoka Nursing Home Association through the Member Impact Fund

BankWest, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines), is pleased to announce that the Kadoka Nursing Home Association has received $35,000 in grant funding from the Member Impact Fund. This matching grant program will result in BankWest and FHLB Des Moines awarding $700,000 in funding to support affordable housing and community development in South Dakota communities.

“At BankWest, we believe caring for our communities means investing in the well‑being and dignity of the people who live there,” said Brian Hundertmark, Branch Manager at BankWest. “The Kadoka Nursing Home provides essential care for our neighbors, and this funding will help ensure residents are supported in a safe, respectful, and comfortable environment. We’re proud to partner with FHLB Des Moines to help strengthen local services that make a meaningful difference for families in our community.”

BankWest applied for and received matching grant funds for the Kadoka Nursing Home to purchase a new resident whirlpool to support safe, dignified bathing and make updates to the whirlpool room.

“This grant will have a direct and lasting impact on the care we’re able to provide our residents,” said Heidi Coller, Chief Operating Officer of the Kadoka Nursing Home. “Updating our whirlpool and bathing facilities allows us to better meet safety needs while preserving comfort and dignity for those we serve. We are truly grateful to BankWest and FHLB Des Moines for their continued support of rural healthcare and their commitment to enhancing quality of life in our community.”

FHLB Des Moines provides funding solutions to more than 1,200 members to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in the communities they serve. The Member Impact Fund provides FHLB Des Moines members matching grant donations to strengthen the ability of not-for-profits or government entities to support the needs of their communities.

“The Member Impact Fund is designed to help our members champion the organizations that make a real difference in their communities,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO of FHLB Des Moines. “By partnering with our members, we’re able to multiply resources and support their vital work as they continue to strengthen opportunities for the people they serve.”

Recipient organizations were selected based on the needs for grant funding to support capacity-building or working capital necessary to strengthen their ability to serve affordable housing or community development needs including job training, affordable housing, financial literacy, food banks and youth programs.

Since its launch in 2023, the Member Impact Fund has provided more than $83 million in grants from FHLB Des Moines, generating over $113 million in combined support for affordable housing and community development. Notably, every eligible application submitted to the program has received funding—reflecting the organization’s strong commitment to partnership and impact.