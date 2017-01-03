Badlands Brawlers third in state

The 2017 South Dakota State B Wrestling Tournament was Feb. 24-25, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Out of five schools that had qualified enough wrestlers to be considered a team, the Philip Area team came home with third place.

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson earned top honors, with a team score of 150. Canton, with 134 team points, took second place. The Philip Area’s Badlands Brawlers earned 98 points for third place. Winner Area came in fourth with 88 points. Taking fifth with 80 points was Parkston.

106 lbs: McCoy Peterson

2nd, 28-4 record

•Fall over Andrew Toelle (Sisseton) :36

•Decision over Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 8-4

•Decision over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 8-3

•Decision by Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 6-2

113 lbs: Jadyn Coller

6th, 32-8 record

•Fall over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) :50

•Decision over Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 6-0

•Decision by Haydn Gilbertson (Kingsbury County) 5-3

•Decision by Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 8-2

•Injury default to W. Turnquist (WIN)

120 lbs: Parker Snyder

8th, 20-15 record

•Decision by Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 8-1

•Decision over Dylan Whitley (Redfield/Doland) 7-1

•Tie breaker over Kegan Pearman (Mobridge-Pollock) 9-7

•Decision by Colton Borah (Wolsey-Wessington) 2-0

•Sudden victory in overtime to Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 4-2

132 lbs: Hunter Peterson

2nd, 24-5 record

•Decision over Travis Leber (Parker) 9-1

•Fall over Dylin Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) :35

•Decision over Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Gedes) 7-0

•Decision to Stas Sutera (BH/S) 8-0

138 lbs: Cody Donnelly

38-10 record

•Decision by Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 12-3

•Decision by Trevor Stene (B/A-H) 17-8

152 lbs: Nick Donnelly

2nd, 46-2 record

•Fall over Vladik Johnson (Burke/Gregory) 1:05

•Fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 1:11

•Fall over Devon Sievers (Deuel) 5:24

•Decision by Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 8-4

160 lbs: Keagan Fitch

5th, 37-8 record

•Fall over Thomas Baker (MV/P/C-S) 3:38

•Decision by Jeremiah Beck (B/G) 4-2

•Fall over Jace Burma (Sunshine Bible) 1:22

•Fall over Barrett Wren (R/D) :31

•Decision by Kelby Hawkins (Webster Area) 7-2

•Decision over Lane Schuelke (Newell) 5-3

182 lbs: Blake Crowser

7th, 29-16 record

•Decision over Cody Peterson (Ipswich/Leola) 12-8

•Fall to Cooper Baloun (R/D) 3:04

•Decision over Bryce Ahlers (Canton) 3-0

•Fall to Colton Koslowski (WA) 1:09

•Decision over C. Peterson (I/L) 2-0

220 lbs: Jory Rodgers

22-15 record

•Decision to Noah Riechert (Parkston) 5-2

•Decision over Alex Cruz (R/D)5-1

•Decision to Josh Currence (Sisseton) 10-2