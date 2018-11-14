Auxiliary presents dictionaries

Since 2005, the local American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 173, annually presents new paperback student dictionaries to the third grade Haakon School District students. This is usually done during National Education Week. On Nov. 13, auxiliary representatives Kay Ainslie and Audrey Neiffer explained to Molly O’Dea’s students what the auxiliary is. All auxiliary members have relatives who are veterans. Each dictionary has the student’s name already in it. The dictionaries have extra information in the back, such