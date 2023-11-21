Armour appointed sheriff of Haakon County by commission

At the November 9, 2023, meeting of the Haakon County Commissions, Deputy Dillon Armour was appointed to the position of Haakon County Sheriff following the review of applications. Armour has been serving the county as interim sheriff since the October 1, 2023 resignation of former Haakon County Sheriff Fred Koester.

Armour was hired by Haakon County and has served as deputy sheriff, since September 22, 2021.

A representative from Kone Elevator presented two options for updating the elevator, modernize or replace. Quotes for both options will be presented at a later date.

Director of Equalization Sara Pfeifle met with the commissioners. A discussion was held concerning minimum acreage to qualify for ag land status. The commissioners voted to decrease the minimum acres allowed for ag land status from 70 acres to 40 acres. It was also noted that trailer houses are being moved without required permits.

For a full account of the November 9th meeting you can read the auditor’s meeting minutes in the legal section of this week’s Pioneer Review.