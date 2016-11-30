20th Year for Maggie Grace Angel Tree

For the 20th year, the Philip Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter is sponsoring the community Maggie Grace Angel Tree. The tree is located on the first floor of the Haakon County Courthouse.

Maggie Grace was born Feb. 20, 2002. She died suddenly, Dec. 10, 2002, from complications of a very rare respiratory bacteria. The angel tree is dedicated in Maggie's memory in the hope that needy children in the area will be shown the spirit and love of Christmas.

The Philip FCCLA chapter, in conjunction with Haakon County Community Health Office, area churches, Philip school and the South Dakota West River Social Services foster child program, will distribute the donations to children in need in the Philip and surrounding areas.

“Last year the response was very generous with nearly 300 gifts,” said Brigitte Brucklacher, Philip FCCLA advisor. She added, “We hope this year’s giving equals that generosity, as there are many families and programs in need.”

To donate to the project, leave an unwrapped toy, book or new article of clothing under the tree located next to the Extension office in the courthouse before 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14. Gifts are for children ages birth to 18 years old.

This year you will find angels on the tree listing the age, gender, and specific gift request for a child. Remove the angel from the tree and return it attached to the unwrapped gift. Popular gifts are gift cards, nail polish, journals and books, hair items, trucks, ITunes cards, monster dolls and Barbies.

If you know of a child in need in our community or would like additional information, contact Brucklacher at Philip High School at 859-2680.

“Help make a difference in the life of a child,” said Brucklacher.