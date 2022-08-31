2022 Ryder Cup Results

The annual Ryder Cup was held Saturday, August 27, at the Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip. The annual event consists of 12 players from Philip, Murdo, and Presho, playing in 3 different 9-hole formatted match play events. Each event has a maximum of 24 pts a team can score. The first event is a best-ball format that places two teammates from each town against each other. Both teammates play their own ball to the hole and the team then takes the lowest score of the teammates for their score.

After round 1 the scores were as follows:

Philip vs Murdo 16 – 8

Philip vs Presho 18-6

Murdo vs Presho 20-4

The second event is the modified chapman. This event matches two teammates against the other towns in an alternate shot variance. So player 1 hits player 2’s drive and vice versa, then they pick the best position of both balls and alternate shots to the hole. After round 2 the scores were as follows:

Philip vs Murdo 38-10

Philip vs Presho 32-16

Murdo vs Presho 28-20

The final event of the day is a singles format. One player from each town plays against each other playing their own ball into the hole. The final scores were as follows:

Philip vs Murdo 55-17

Philip vs Presho 53-19

Murdo vs Presho 43-29

After all holes were played Philip won both trophies against Presho and Murdo, and Murdo won the cup against Presho. This event is played annually on the last Saturday in August, rotating towns each year. Next year the event is scheduled in Murdo on August 26, 2023. This is a great time to reunite with neighboring towns and play golf as a team which typically isn’t done in most tournaments.