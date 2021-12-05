2021 SDHSRA Legendary Honoree announced

Each year the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association chooses individuals to be the SDHSRA Legendary Honorees. These individuals have went above and beyond, but not always very simple ways, to support the High School Rodeo Organization. Clay Schaack, from Wall, SD has been chosen to receive this honor in 2021. Schaack will be awarded the honor at the SDHSRA State Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre, SD during Saturday evening Short Go, along with other recipients Rex Lamphere and LaDonna and Bill Hupp. The Short Go will be held on June 19th, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Clay Schaack was born and raised in Henry, SD. He grew up on a back of horse, attending 4-H rodeo, horse shows and competed in SDHSRA. After high school he attended National College graduating with a Vet Tech degree, while competing on the rodeo team. Clay won the Great Plains Region in the calf roping, and placed 4th in the nation as a team. Clays love for rodeo continued to the professional level. Clay has traveled all over the United States rodeoing and meeting some great people. He qualified to the Badlands PRCA Circuit Finals for 3 decades and in 2009 he was crowned the champion steer wrestler.

Clay married Holly in 1994, and have made their home on a ranch in Wall, SD. They have two grown boys, Wyatt and Wynn. Both boys have grown up rodeoing in many different organizations from 4-H, Little Britches, High School, College and Professional level. They have followed in their dad’s footprints from calf roping, team roping but having the most passion in the steer wrestling. Wyatt and Hannah will be married in June, they have blessed us with the greatest joy a grandson McCrae! They lease a ranch, plus Wyatt auctioneers for Mobridge Livestock, and local farm sales, and Hannah is a vet at the Animal Clinic. Wynn has just graduated from Mid Plains Community College with an Ag Business degree, he is headed to the CNFR competing in steer wrestling and team roping. Wynn plans on staying at the ranch and continues to rodeo. Clay and Holly’s love for ranching and rodeoing has allowed them to strive to raise and train top performance horses while standing two great stallions, PC Frosty Calibar and Jess Vegas. Along with raising horses, they have moved their commercial cow herd to registered angus hosting a spring bull sale.

Through the sport of rodeo Clay has been honored to help coach and train several young athletes. His greatest joy comes from watching kids learn how not only to compete, but how to train and work with their own horses and excel in their event. Clay always jokes “his adopted kids”, because everyone that Clay mentors he treats them as one of his own. Clay spends countless hours practicing in the arena and loves every minute of it, his true passion is passing on his love for rodeos and keeping our youth involved.