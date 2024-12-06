The Philip area pulled together and hosted the 18th annual Philip Bronc Match, Saturday evening June 8th. Twenty-eight cowboys competed in the first round in hopes of qualifying for the final eight in the short go event. This year's event also included a bucking horse competition, the Contractor's Cup. Four top PRCA contractors, Korkow Rodeo, Sutton Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, and Bailey Pro Rodeo brought their best for this event. It was a great outdoor evening for the event and the shortened arena made for a close up view for the standing room only crowd.

The 2024 Philip Bronc Match champion was Ty Manke of Rapid City, S.D., who scored 88.75 on South Point. Traylon Martin, a Faith, S.D. cowboy, placed second with an 88.50 on Joker Poker. Cole Elshere, also of Faith, S.D., scored 88.25 on Capone for third place. The top three cowboys’ competition was very tough and the judges put just one half of a point between first and third.

The other saddle bronc riders competing in the top eight short go were Lane Scheulke, Newell, S.D., 83.5; Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D., 83; Jacob Kammerer, Philip, S.D., 80.75; Taygon Scheulke, Newell, S.D., 82.5; and Kash Deal, Faith, S.D. had a no score.