16th annual Glo-N-Go parade kicks off Christmas season

This year marked the 16th annual Philip Volunteer Fire Department’s Glo-N-Go parade and was another huge success. The Glo-N-Go is considered one of the first community events to officially kick off the Christmas holiday season for the citizens of Philip and surrounding communities. The parade began shortly after the projected 6:30 p.m. start time on Saturday, November 28.

There were a total of 16 parade entries this year and included a horse drawn carriage complete with Christmas lights; a derby car decked out with lights and a Christmas scene; The Polar Express; popular characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, The Grinch, and even a few minions from the popular kids movie, Despicable Me; semi-trucks; a children’s rock band; a house featuring Santa and his reindeer and much more.

Philip’s National Mutual Benefit branch, #85, generously offered one free small, buttered popcorn per parade watcher, at the Gem Theatre throughout the evening. The line was consistent, even during the parade, as popcorn lovers got their fix.