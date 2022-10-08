Western Dakota Technical College Board of Trustees Leadership Elected for 22-23

The Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) Board of Trustees has elected its leadership for 2022-2023, selected two members to serve an additional term on the Board, and filled a vacant seat.

Curt Pochardt, of Rapid City, former Rapid City Area Schools Board President and Area 2 Rep., is the new Chair. Dick Johnson, of Wall, CEO/General Manager of West River Electric Association, is Vice Chair. Both are original WDTC Board members. Officers are elected annually with a two-year consecutive term limit.

Tom Brunner, former S.D. State Representative, and farmer from Nisland, has rejoined the Board and will serve from 2022-2025. (He served on the WDTC Board from 2020 to February 2022.) Most recent Board Chair Mike Roesler, former Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) Board President and retired firefighter, of Rapid City, resigned his seat upon the completion of his term which has been filled by Brunner.

Johnson and Brad Heltzel, also an original WDTC Board member, were asked to serve a second term, which they accepted, and will serve from 2022-2025. Heltzel is the Plant Superintendent at Scotchman Industries in Philip.

Additional WDTC Board members, bio info., and their term limits are as follows: Lynn Kendall, Military & Community Relations Director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority at Ellsworth Air Force Base, 2021-2024; Andrea Powers, Executive Director of the Southern Hills Economic Development Corporation in Hot Springs, 2020-2023; Linda Rabe, Retired, former CEO of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, of Rapid City 2021-2024; Andy Scull, President and Site Work Specialist of Scull Construction, in Rapid City, 2021-2024; and Dr. Steve Willard, the Superintendent of the Belle Fourche Schools District, in Belle Fourche, 2020-2023. Kendall, Rabe and Scull were appointed to serve on the WDTC Board by S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem.

"I am truly grateful to our outstanding Board members for their commitment to WDTC and our students," said Ann Bolman, Ed.D., WDTC President. "I will miss seeing Mr. Roesler as regularly, but his positive, WDTC mission-centered approach to Board leadership will continue."

The next WDTC Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled to take place at noon, Aug. 10, in the WDTC Pennington County Room.