Wasta celebrates grand opening of new fire station

The Wasta Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating the grand opening of its new fire station on Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 5:00 PM. The Grand Opening coincides with the annual Wasta Volunteer Fire Department steak feed and chicken bingo. The new fire station is a significant upgrade from the current facility. According to Wasta Fire Chief, Kyle Schell, “the intent of the new station is to serve the greater Wasta community now and for generations to come.”