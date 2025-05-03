Wall senior to be featured in KOTA’s Rising Star Of The West contest

Wall High School senior Lucy Moon will be featured as part of KOTA Territory News’ Rising Star of the West scholarship contest Monday March 10th on KOTA Territory News on FOX (KEVN) at 6:00 and 9:00. Moon qualified for the contest by submitting a short video of herself to KOTA Territory News.

Moon is one of the semi-finalists who will be seen through March 14th. Her one minute commentary will be aired and then placed on www.kotatv.com for viewers to watch and rate. One competitor from each week will then advance to the final round in May. The winner from that group will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with a total of $7,500 in scholarship money awarded from KEVN Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.