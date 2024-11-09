Wall School district working on significant expansion

The Career and Technical Education addition to the Wall School is taking form. According to Wall School District Superintendent Dr. Sally Crowser, the new construction broke ground after much planning. The Wall School District board members and past administration did some heavy lifting to get the project started. Community partners are essential when carrying out any project of this type.

The expansive track of new construction has been moving right along under the leadership of Bob Conway, project manager from RCS.

The learning space will provide students with the environment to acquire skills related to Agriculture and Manufacturing that may be applicable to future careers. A grant from the South Dakota Department of Education is slated to purchase equipment for Construction Technology and Machinery/Manufacturing. Career and Technical staff members, Mr. Garrett Stroschein and Ms. Meagan Jensen, will be organizing the development of the programs in the upcoming years.

Dr. Sally Crowser says, "The undertaking is to be mostly complete in October. A ribbon cutting and tours are scheduled during homecoming week which is the second week of October. It is an exciting project!”