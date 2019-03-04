Jethro Macalalad is in 6th grade and is the Wall Middle School Student of the Month for March 2019. Jethro is an outstanding student! He is responsible and works hard in school. He also treats others with kindness and respect. Jethro is involved in extracurricular activities such as band and basketball. He is the son of Jerry and Laarni Macalalad. Pam Johnson from First Interstate Bank presented Jethro with a First Interstate Bank sweatshirt and bag. Congratulations Jethro!