Wall Industrial Park Committee announces work to begin on Phase 1

Just a short distance North of the Wall Airport and ball fields sits 80 acres of land that has been designated for the Wall Industrial Park. A Wall Economic Development committee leads the development of the Industrial Park, which will begin construction on the northwest side of the city. Mary Williams, Wall Economic Development Corporation President, said, work will begin on Phase 1 of the project as soon as weather permits and supplies are allocated. Work to be included in Phase 1 will include digging trenches for lift stations, supplying water and sewer, utilities and electricity. The Wall City Council approved a $1.4 million bid at a special meeting in March with Underground Construction to begin the work on Phase 1. The first phase will encompass working on the first four lots of the 18 that are included in the plan.

Mary Williams and the entire Economic Development Corporation Industrial committee consisting of Josh Giegle, Carolynn Anderson, Steve Edoff, and Dawn Hilgenkamp, are very excited that the plan that has been in the works for three years is coming together. Williams noted that Marty Huether was very instrumental in the project but has stepped down from the committee. "We began working on the details of the project a number of years ago and had the vision and ideas to retain and expand the local business first," said Williams. "We have witnessed the city being land-locked and projects and businesses that have the need to expand." This project that the Economic Development team has put in place should expand the possibilities. The hope is that the park will recruit new small businesses to Wall and allow local established businesses the chance to expand," said Williams.

"Our District 4 Pennington County Commissioner, Travis Lasseter, helped us immensely to be able to go ahead with the project," said Williams. The Pennington County Commission, late summer, chose the Wall Industrial Park as a designated project to assist with funding allocations, to the tune of $660,900. The money from Pennington County will be used to connect the water and waste water from the city on 4th Avenue North and Airport Road to the Industrial Park. "That is absolutely what got us over the hump to move forward," Williams said.

“The Wall City Council has been very instrumental in this project, along with West River Electric and Golden West Telecommunications," said Josh Giegle, Industrial Park committee member. "We have a chance to also bring value added agriculture businesses that will enhance the agriculture business surrounding Wall. Thinking ahead ten years, this could be the stepping stone that will bring those area high school students back after college or Vo-tech graduation."

This Industrial Park project will be the only Certified Light Industrial Park in Western South Dakota.

A basic general description of a Light Industrial District is, intended primarily for production, processing, and assembly plants that are operated so that noise, odor, dust, and glare of such operations are completely confined within an enclosed building.

A basic general description of a Heavy Industrial District is an industry that involves one or more characteristics such as large and heavy products; large and heavy equipment and facilities (such as heavy equipment, large machine tools huge buildings and large-scale infrastructure); or complex or numerous processes. Because of those factors, heavy industry involves higher capital intensity than light industry does, and it is also often more heavily cyclical in investment and employment.

"It's great that we have been recognized by the state as a Certified Light Industrial Park," said Williams. "We will be looking for small companies that will be as excited as we are to be a part of this area." We have a lot to offer in our community from a great education, clean air, small community values, and just plain and simple....a great place to raise your kids."