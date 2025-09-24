Wall High School Homecoming Royalty

Wall High School Homecoming kicked off on Monday, Sept. 22nd with Cornation held at 7:00 p.m. Taylor McDonnell and Younger Amiotte was crowned Queen and King. Shown is the WHS Royalty: Queen Candidates were Taylor McDonnell, Loucasey Tines and Bria Buhmann. King Candidates were Younger Amiotte, Jace Mohr, and Dawson Handcock. The 2nd Grade Attendants were Owen Heathershaw and Allie Scott. Freshman Attendants were Khloe Kitterman and Berkeley Fink, Sophomore Attendants were Coy Andrews and Callie Casjens, Junior Attendants were Bryce Moser and Riley Jo Grabow.