Wall Hall of Fame announced at Football Game

Pam “Wyant” Holloway

Wall Eagles 1971-1975

Inducted 2022

Pam Wyant graduated from Wall High School in 1975. She was active in many school activities, but track was her sport. 7th -12th grades she ran sprints and relays on the varsity team winning many races. She was on the 1973 team that placed 3rd at state, the 1974 Class B team and 1975 Class A team that won state both years. She was a strong starter for the 400, 800, 1600, or Sprint Medley relays. Ranked #1 in the 100yd Dash for 2 years, Pam placed 2nd her junior year and won the event her senior year.

Pam loved to run and participated in AAU Junior Olympic track meets. She and 3 other area athletes won the 400 and 800 relays qualifying for the National meet in Hersey, New York.

After graduation, Pam was recruited heavily by many colleges. She chose Huron College where she ran track. She placed in every race she ran in college. She ran the 100, 200, and was starter for the 400, 800, medley, or mile relays. Pam learned to hurdle and placed in that event. In 1977 she won the 100 and placed 2nd in the 200 at the SD Intercollegiate Conference meet. She was named Top Woman Athlete for Huron College that year. She also played volleyball for 2 years and was named Most Improved Player of the Year.

Pam chose to step away from track and transferred to the University of Arizona to focus on academics. She was named top senior and graduated with Distinction with the highest GPA in her major.

Pam resides in Rapid City, SD and Arizona with her family.

1989 Class B 9-Man State Runner-up Football

Throughout their years as students and athletes in the Wall School District the 1989 team was not only involved in football but also basketball, wrestling, track and rodeo. Other involvements included school plays, choir, band, FFA, FHA, Pep Club, Debate, National Honor Society, and many more activities. Academics was very much an important part of their learning years. The team also was chosen students of the month for October for an undefeated season and team effort with statistics to prove it. The month of May honored the Wall football offensive and defensive units

The team ended their career with a season record of 11-1. Although injuries happened, they did not mar the team’s success. Coach Kent Anderson commented, “Everyone came into the season ready to play football. They had the desire to improve last year’s mark of 6-3. The team worked as a unit to accomplish the season record of 11-1. They really worked as a group.”

In twelve games the Eagles scored 420 points for an average of 35 points per game. They only gave up an average of 7 points per game. Travis McDonnell led in scoring with 112 points and in receiving with 682 yards. Tyler Keyser led in the passing department with 1,207 years. Evan Deutscher rushed for 790 years. Corey Gunn racked up 188 tackles.

Dome Bound!

The team was ranked 1st in power ratings and 2nd in the state leading to state. During the play-off games they defeated Timber Lake 54-6, Harding Co. 12-0, and Marion 32-6 to advance to state.

Castlewood was the team to beat at the Dome. With tough, hard-hitting plays by both teams the entire game, the Warriors defeated the Eagles 27-0. Though a sad moment, this Wall football team was the first in school history to make it to the State Dome. That was a very proud accomplishment!

Awards were earned after the game to:

Corey Gunn: SDFBCA All State Guard and Sioux Falls Argus Leader 45 Elite All-State Linebacker.

Travis McDonnell: SDFBCA All State Tight End and Argus Leader Honorable mention All-State Tight End.

Tyler Keyser: Argus Leader Honorable Mention All-State Quarterback

Coach Kent Anderson, along with Assistant Coach Eddie Clark, ended the season with this quote by Coach Anderson. “As a first-year head coach there could have been only one minor thing left to accomplish. That was to win the last game at the dome!”

Head Coach Kent Anderson

Assistant Coach Eddie Clark

1. Lock Alsgaard

2. Craig Bielmaier

3. Jason Boyd

4. Jason Brown

5. Matthew Brucklacher

6. Spencer Cordes

7. Gary Deering

8. Evan Deutscher

9. Tom Eddings

10. Sam Eisenbraun

11. Michael Erz

12. Tim Fauske

13. Corey Gunn

14. Eric Hansen

15. Jerry Johannesen

16. Ron Johannesen

17. Darren Johnson

18. Shaun Johnson

19. Tyler Keyser

20. Kris Kitterman

21. Orlan Lyle

22. Cory Matthews

23. Travis McDonnell

24. Ryan Patterson

25. Sean Patterson

26. Jason Paulsen

27. Don Plant

28. Greg Schroeder

29. Brian Shepard

30. Pat Smith

31. Marty Williams

32. Monty Williams

1990 Class B 9-Man Football Champions

The 1990 Football team was ready to play football in the fall using the same wishbone defense as the year before. Their offense was a bread and butter 34 double power. Their sights were set on heading back to the Dome with 38 players. The regular season had the team averaging 48 points a game with their opponents averaging 6 points. The year ended with a perfect 11-0.

Playoffs had them facing Bison who had made the playoffs the year before with the Eagles winning 44-6. Then the squad faced a tough undefeated Harding Co. with a match-up called the state championship game West River because Harding Co. were always a year in, year out contender for the regional championship. It was a tough going game with Wall winning in the final minutes in the 4th quarter 20-12. The semi-final game was against Marion who had a big, powerful team. Wall had quickness and a diverse group. The final score was Wall 22, Marion 0.

Northwestern faced the Eagles at the Vermillion Dome with a fan supported crowd. Wall had a huge fan supported crowd. With hard hitting, quickness, and team effort the Wall Squad ended the game with a score of 28-16. Everyone in an Eagle uniform got a chance to get on the turf as well.

“We have been through a lot this year, injuries, hamstring, chicken pox, players lost to knee injuries), but I have never coached a team with more heart or desire than this year’s squad, said Coach Kent Anderson.

Awards given were:

Tyler Keyser: SDFBCA All-State Defensive back and the Sioux Falls Argus Leader 45 Elite All- State.

Travis McDonnell: SDFBCA All-State tight end and 45 Elite All-State honorable mention. Brian Shepard: SDFBCA All-State fullback and 45 Elite All-State honorable mention. Evan Deutscher: SDFBCA All-State halfback and 45 Elite All-State honorable mention

As quoted by Coach Kent Anderson and Assistant Coach Eddie Clark, “Throughout the season, the Eagles dreamed of returning to the Dakota Dome. They worked hard to be Wall’s first state champions.” And win they did!

Head Coach Kent Anderson

Assistant Coach Eddie Clark

1. Tyler Keyser

2. Spencer Cordes

3. Evan Deutscher

4. Tim Fauske

5. Brian Shepard

6. Byron Crown

7. Craig Bielmaier

8. Jerry Johannesen

9. Travis McDonnell

10. Corey Gunn

11. Pat Smith

12. Timm Johannesen

13. Mike Erz

14. Jason Boyd

15. Sam Eisenbraun

16. Marty Williams

17. Greg Schroeder

18. Shaun Johnson

19. Jason Brown

20. Tom Eddings

21. Kris Kitterman

22. Paul Kortge

23. B.J. Dartt

24. Sean Patterson

25. Brandon Cuppy

26. Gary Deering

27. Ryan Patterson

28. Todd Stverak

29. Teel Mullinax

30. Monty Williams

31. Darren Johnson

32. Matthew Brucklacher

33. Jeff Eisenbraun

34. Mark Fauske

35. Keith Sebade

36. Chris Lurz

37. Dustin Lurz

38. Brady McDonnell