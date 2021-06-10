Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Wall Economic Development to Receive State Workforce Recruitment Program Funds

Wall Economic Development to Receive State Workforce Recruitment Program Funds

Wed, 10/06/2021 - 10:15am admin

Wall Economic Development Corporation is proud to announce the Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded the or- ganization a workforce recruitment grant in the amount of $9,750.00.

“We are planning to use market- ing funds to attract trade industry workers to our community and pro- vide relocation incentives up to $1,500 per household.” said Liliya Stone, Executive Director of Wall Economic Development Corpora- tion.

In August, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) announced a workforce recruitment program to inform out-of-state job seekers that South Dakota busi- nesses across the state are hiring.

Communities were invited to apply for funding, which would be distributed based on the partner- ship commitment, and the quality of jobs available.

The two-part workforce initiative includes an opportunity for both marketing as well as incentives for workforce recruitment in local com- munities across the state. The digi- tal marketing effort will promote both businesses and communities looking for help. Incentives such as relocation bonuses, signing bo- nuses, and upskilling are also included.

With both initiatives, GOED will provide Wall Economic Devel- opment Corporation funds to be matched.

A state-wide workforce campaign has already begun, and individual community campaigns anticipate launching in October throughout the states of South Dakota, Wyo- ming, Nebraska, Montana, Califor- nia, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Colorado.

 

