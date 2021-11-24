Wall Economic Development Corporation held their Annual Meeting

The Wall Economic Devel- opment Corporation held their Sixth Annual Meeting on Wednes- day, November 17th. Forty-five people attended the meeting, in- cluding elected officials Penning- ton County Commissioner Chair Gary Drews and Travis Lasseter and Wall City Council Members Rick Hustead and Dan Hauk.

Mary Williams introduced members of the current Board of Directors: Carolynn Anderson, Josh Geigle, Kallie Kjerstad, Lindsy Reagle, Steven Edoff and high school board representatives Sierra Hilgenkamp and Norman Livermont.

During the President’s Report, Mary Williams compared Wall Main Street in the Summer to Wall Main Street in the Winter-- saying it goes from a vibrant flour- ishing street to 75% closed. She recognized the off-main street businesses that serve the com- munity year-round, and went on to explain that the purpose of the Wall Industrial Park is for local business retention/expansion and new business attraction. Williams expressed appreciation to the Wall City Council for funding the de- sign, cost of infrastructure, and roadway for the IP Phase I Lots; as well as the Pennington County Commissioners for their $660,000 donation for infrastructure from the park to connect with the city wastewater system. Williams out- lined the timeline for the Phase I design, bidding, and construction completion by mid-summer 2022.