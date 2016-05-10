Wall Eagles dehorn the Faith Longhorns

The Wall Eagles Varsity Football Team traveled to Faith to take on the 3-2 Faith Longhorns. The Eagles made short work of the host Longhorns taking a 41-0 lead in to half-time. By the end of the night, the Eagles would improve to 3-2 with the 47-6 win.

In the first quarter, Wall would be on offense first. The Eagles would find the endzone four times and take a convincing 28-0 lead after one quarter. The Eagles moved the ball downfield efficiently racking up seven first downs. Offensively, the Eagles ran for 129 yards and passed for 47 yards. It was a definite team effort as five different Eagles ran the ball.

Carter Elshere scored twice on runs of three and one. Then he connected with Allan McDonnell on a 47 yard air strike. Tate Eisenbraun ended the scoring with a one yard run. Trey Elshere and Bradan McDonnell also ran the ball well and were lead blockers for the other backs. The front line did a fantastic job of making paths for the backs to run through. Jacob Linn, Cody Huether, Branden Hamann and Cass Lytle did the job up front all half. On the flip side the Eagles defense was dominant as well. They allowed only one completion out of four for three yards. They also only allowed the Faith Offense 34 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The second quarter would see much of the same. Dominating Eagle defense and offense! The entire defensive team did a fantastic job! Trey Elshere led the D with six tackles. The front three consisting of Lytle, Linn, Eisenbraun and Huether dominated the line of scrimmage. The boys behind them would fly to the ball and simply cleaned up. The Eagles defense even got tougher as they only allowed a total of 24 Longhorn yards.

Offensively the Eagles continued to roll as well. They racked up 167 yards on the ground and through the air. They also added seven more first downs. A. McDonnell and Jesse Sawvell each found the endzone in second quarter. Lytle also had a successful PAT kick. With three minutes remaining in the first half, the varsity was relieved by the junior varsity.

The second half, the young Eagles played even with the Faith Varsity. Each team would score once in the third quarter. Faith opened the second half driving the ball downfield and finding paydirt. The young Eagles would answer right back as they drove the ball and finished the drive with Cooper McConaghy running it in from 28 yards out. The young Eagles played very well in the second half! Both teams moved the ball some on offense and both defenses would hault the opponents as well. Neither team would score in the fourth quarter and the game would end with the Eagles on top 47-6.

This Friday, the Eagles will travel to Philip to take on the undefeated Scotties. It should prove to be a great night of football! Game time is set for 7:00.

Stats are available on maxpreps.com.