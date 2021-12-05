Wall Chamber honors Wall Building Center for Business Improvements
Chamber Annual Meeting Award for Business Improvement Award: Wall Building Center and Construction completed a large parking lot project last summer. They tore out their entire old asphalt parking lot and replaced it with concrete, added rock around their sign and installed a new rail on the east side of the building. The new parking lot looks great with the new steel siding that the Wall Building Center installed in 2016.