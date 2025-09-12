Wall Badlands Chamber hosts annual pancake supper and parade of lights

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the Wall Badlands Chamber hosted the annual pancake supper at the Wall Drug Cafe. The event has Santa and Mrs. Claus joining them for the fun and for kids to tell them what is on their wish list for Christmas. Following the pancake supper at 7:00 p.m. the Parade of Lights started at the Wall High School and traveled down South Blvd, up Main Street to Fourth Ave and ending behind the Wall Drug parking area.

The winners for the Parade of Lights were:

Golden West - Best Theme Spirit

West River Electric - Most Festive Lights

Methodist Church Youth Group - Most Creative Float