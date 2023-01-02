Wall Ambulance Services facing challenges and in danger of closing

The last five years have been difficult for Wall Ambulance Services. The increased number of EMS regulations and challenges in workforce has led to additional overhead and capital for a service that already has always operated on a thin margin. What used to be a volunteer service years ago has now had to hire outside paramedics and EMTs to staff the service.

The Wall Ambulance Services is funded by several different sources.

Our annual budget is $427,275

Here is a breakdown of our revenue sources:

•The tax district brings roughly $155,000 to the Ambulance services for operational needs that covers 35% of expenses.

•City of Wall annually provides $50,000 that covers 12% of the expenses.

•The remaining 53% of the expenses is covered from insurance payments, patient payments, donations, grants, fundraisers.

The new Board of Directors has 4 out of the 5 members with 3-8 months experience being on this Board. They approached the Wall City Council on January 24,2023 with a request to help the Ambulance Services. Their request was to provide additional funding of $95,000 through May of 2023, when the biggest portion of tax district money comes in. As a new Board, they asked to help them close a gap until they can figure out how to make it work and address all the issues that have arisen. At this time Wall Ambulance Board stated that they have enough money to go through February 3rd. The new Board felt that If they don’t find additional revenue, they will need to close the Ambulance Service. The City Council discussed the request but were not able to provide additional funding. They advanced them $36,000 from the $50,000 they provide each year. This should keep the Ambulance service running through Mid-March.

The Board of Directors has been looking into different avenues on how to generate additional revenue to keep the doors open.

The Wall Ambulance Board of Directors is in desperate need and is asking for donations.

Please make checks payable to:

Wall Ambulance

PO Box 336, Wall, SD 57790

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to the Board of Directors:

IT’S A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH!

Wall Ambulance Services will give an update to the public during the Annual Meeting on March 14, 2023 at 7 pm at the Community Center at 501 Main St., Wall, SD 57790.

Four directors will be elected at this meeting. Two directors for three year-terms, one director to finish a two-year terms and one director to finish a one year term. Lilly Stone who joined the Board three months ago indicated that she will run for a three-year term. Zack Hoffman who joined the Board three months ago also will be running to finish a one year term.

Petitions can be picked up at the Wall City office and need to be turned in by Friday February 17,2023