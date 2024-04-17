Wall Ambulance Service secures grant for second Lukas device
In a vital boost to emergency response capabilities, the Wall Ambulance Service has received a grant from Wall Foundation covering a portion of the cost for a second Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System (LUCAS) device that provides mechanical chest compressions to patients in cardiac arrest. This funding enables the service to equip another ambulance rig with advanced medical technology, enhancing their ability to provide critical care during emergencies.