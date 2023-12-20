Wall’s 6th Annual Parade of Lights
On Tuesday, Dec. 12th, Wall Economic Development Corporation held the sixth annual Parade of Lights.
There were several entries this year for the parade and afterwards everyone had a chance to warm-up at the Salty Steer for chili and a children’s dance.
A team of three judges scored all the entries following the judging criteria of overall experience, construction quality, originality, and costume enhance the float theme.
The parade winners were:
The Brightest Christmas Star Award-- West River Electric
The Festively Unique Award-- First Interstate Bank
The Christmas Spirit Award-- The City of Wall
All winners will received $200 Wall Bucks.