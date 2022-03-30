Two run for City of Wall Council position in Ward 2

Stan Anderson

How many years have you been in the community?

I have lived in Wall for 43 years. After graduating from SDSU in Brookings I worked in the Ag. banking industry for three years. My wife, Terri, & I moved to Wall in May of 1979 when we bought the Elkton House Restaurant & a few years later the Wall Dairy Queen.

What involvement have you had with events, committees, or volunteer work within the Wall Community?

Currently I serve on the Wall City Council and I am co-chairman of the Council’s financial committee.

In addition, I have served as president, chairman, and board member in other organizations including:

Wall Chamber of Commerce

Wall Medical Board

Wall Golf Course

Wall Lutheran Church

South Dakota Tourism Advisory Board

Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association

I was a founding member of the Wall Badlands Hospitality group which was the group responsible for implementing the Bed, Board and Booze (3Bs) tax for Wall which generated over $150,000.00 in revenue in 2021 to promote Wall.

I am a founding member of the First Interstate Greater Wall Foundation and currently serve as a board member.

What is your present profession?

I am involved in farm & ranch operations in Perkins County and in the Wall area, along with owning and managing rental property. As a 30-year business owner in Wall I continue to stay informed with the retail & tourism businesses in Wall as well as in the state of South Dakota.

What do you feel are the top three concerns for the City of Wall in the coming year or near future?

(1) The critical staff shortages facing our local businesses

(2) The availability of affordable housing

(3) Medical and housing facilities for our elderly citizens so they are able to continue to live in Wall rather than having to move elsewhere.

What would your plan be to make more housing available in the City of Wall?

As a member of the City Council, I supported working with the Echo Valley developers and providing funds for roads, water, and sewer for a portion of that development. Because of that financial commitment Echo Valley will be able to have a portion of their lots available at a more reasonable price.

Is there room and expansion for new businesses in the Wall community? How would you go about bringing that into play?

There is always room for expansion of new businesses in the Wall Community. The Wall Comprehensive Plan which is nearly completed indicates the need and interest of having new & additional businesses in Wall. The Industrial Park is currently in the development phase. Once water, sewer, and roads are completed there will be opportunities there for new businesses.

It is important to expand businesses in Wall but it is just as important to provide services for the health, welfare, and safety of all the citizens of Wall.

What improvements would you propose to the community if elected to the council?

Improvements to the community that I would propose would be to complete the projects the council is presently working on such as the Industrial Park and the ECHO Valley housing development. These projects will provide housing and future businesses to Wall. I also would support maintaining the infrastructure that keeps Wall productive and running smoothly.

The Comprehensive Plan indicated a need for additional parks & recreational facilities. The city needs a long-term plan to provide for those resources.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process for the City of Wall?

Residents are welcome to attend council meetings and offer suggestions as well as contact the council person in their ward. I welcome citizens to contact me if they have issues or concerns. Residents can also express their concerns and suggestions to the Wall Chamber & Economic Development offices.

Closing comments on why you should be elected to the Wall City Council.

The City of Wall and the Council are currently working on many projects. I look forward to seeing those projects completed. I serve as co-chairman of the finance committee. I am fiscally knowledgeable and have a responsibility to keep the future of Wall in good financial standing.

I am running for the council to give back to a community that has provided me with a safe, wholesome, and high quality-of-life in which to live and raise my family. I feel fortunate to have been welcomed to a community that provided me with opportunities to be involved in businesses and organizations that have improved the town of Wall.

