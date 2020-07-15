Home / Penn. Co. Courant / Two New Businesses have Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Two New Businesses have Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 9:37am admin

Wall Economic Development is pleased to announce the official ribbon cutting ceremony of two new businesses, 3 Amigo’s Cantina and 9 Juan Juan.
3 Amigo’s Cantina’s ribbon cutting took place on July 7th, 2020. Joe Leach is the owner of the 3 Amigo’s Cantina, located at 600 Main Street. 3 Amigo’s Cantina focuses on serving traditional Mexican cuisine and offers a full bar.
The official ribbon cutting ceremony of 9 Juan Juan took place on July 8th, 2020. The business is owned by Rhonda Williams and Jody Gallino. 9 Juan Juan food truck is located and offers Mexican food on the corner of South Blvd. and Main Street.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here