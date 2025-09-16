Tice-Poseley nominated for Spirit of Dakota award

Annie Tice-Poseley of Wall; has been nominated to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 39th Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron on October 4. Nominees include: Deanell Backlund, Mitchell; Louise, Huron; Sydney Davis, Burbank; Angela Drake, Sioux Falls; Angela Fisk, Emery; Kris Frerk, Garretson; Tawana Grueb, Onida; Julie Johnson, Mina; Faith Miller, Belle Fourche; Elizabeth Nepodal, Platte; Linda Paulson, Buffalo; Mary Lee Villanueva, Yankton; and Joan Wink, Howes.

This award is given to an outstanding South Dakota woman who reflects the Spirit of Dakota by demonstrating leadership, vision, courage and strength of character; and by her example, inspires others to make a difference in their community and state.

South Dakota’s premier woman’s award inspired by Dale Lamphere’s bronze, Spirit of Dakota, will be presented at the Huron Event Center beginning with an art show at 4 p.m., social 5:30 p.m. and banquet 6:30 p.m.

The honoree will be chosen by a state-wide commission of Tona Rozum, Chair, Mitchell; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Carol Johnson, Watertown; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; First Lady Sandy Rhoden, Pierre; Jacque Sly, Rapid City; Marsha Sumpter, Kadoka; and Ginger Thomson, Brookings.

Nominated by Sorrel Muscat, Annie Tice-Poseley is a third-generation business owner of Dakota Sky Stone, a company founded by her grandmother. With her extensive knowledge and undeniable passion, Annie has transformed the business into a thriving enterprise with two retail outlets, an online store, and an in-house design center. Tice-Poseley collaborates closely with artists and is committed to preserving Native American artistry. Her jewelry reflects the essence of the land from which the stones originate, with each design infused with heritage and heart.

In addition to running a growing business, Tice-Poseley established a sponsorship program for rodeo queens throughout the state, providing them with Native American-made jewelry to showcase during their competitions. In her free time, she serves on South Dakota tourism committees, coordinates fundraising events, and dedicates her time to giving back to her community. Even when she cannot physically attend an event, Tice-Poseley leaves her mark through donations of time, resources, and stunning jewelry. To Annie, everyone is family. From caring for an employee’s children during an emergency to keeping people working during COVID-19, she is a powerful example of what one woman can achieve when she leads with her heart.