Three Wall Cowgirls Captured State Titles at 4-H Finals

The state finals were held in Fort Pierre on Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. Competitors had to place in the top (4) in an event to qualify to go to the finals. The 51st annual 4-H Finals rodeo had a record number of contestants competing for state titles. 665 contestants were in the Jr and Sr divisions ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old. The finals are held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Ft. Pierre. The overall average winners for our Wall area kids were: Sierra Hilgenkamp 1st Sr. Breakaway Roping, 3rd Sr. Ribbon Roping, 6th Sr. Team roping with her brother, Brand. Hilgenkamp also received Senior Girl All-Around. Brooke Diedrichs 1st place Jr. Barrels; Emmy Moon 6th Jr. Barrels, 2nd Jr. Poles, 8th Jr. Goat Tying, 9th Jr. Breakaway Roping; Piper Cordes 1st in Sr. Barrels, winning both go arounds & 10th Sr. Poles; Lucy Moon 4th Sr. Barrels; Gatlin Cordes 3rd Jr. Goat Tying; and T Merrill 4th Sr. Ribbon Roping.