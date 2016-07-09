Three generations of Kittermans on Wall Volunteer Fire Department

Three generations of the Kitterman family are current members of the Wall Volunteer Fire Department.

Boyd “Butch” Kitterman joined the WVFD in 1956, thus is going on 60 years as an active member.

Jim Kitterman joined the WVFD in 1984, thus has 32 years under his belt with the department.

“They had a big fire out here, out by Bielmaier’s’. I helped fight the fire then, and joined the department shortly after that,” said Jim. Jim advanced through the ranks and was fire chief for 16 years. He is currently the deputy fire chief. His brother, John, is the current fire chief.

Anna Kitterman joined the WVFD just a few months ago. Jim said that she was interested in the fire service, so she joined. “She’s just a very outgoing young lady,” said Jim. The other day, the three all responded to a motor vehicle accident call. “She handled it very professionally,” said Jim.

“Growing up, that is all I knew, because Dad and Grandpa were on the fire department,” said Anna. “I had taken food and water out to the firefighters, and I just became interested in what they were doing,” said Anna.

She is a nurse in Rapid City. When she is in the Wall area, she will respond to fire calls. Anna is still working on fire department training. An extrication class is coming up in the near future.

Concerning her first call, “I was a little nervous at first. But, then my nursing background kicked in, and I knew what I had to do for the fire department,” said Anna.