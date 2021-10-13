Street improvement throughout Wall are nearing completion
Wall residents have noticed street improvements this past month throughout 6th and 7th Avenues, Glenn, Do- rothy, and North Streets. Simon Contractors and KLJ
Engineering are in charge of this street project.
As of Tuesday morning a small amount of curb and gutter remain to be set and then asphalt pavement
will be added along the new concrete. When the pave- ment along the new concrete and some patch work on the streets is complete, there will be a milling and chip
sealing project to follow. It is estimated that the one million dollar project and all the street work should be completed by the end of this month or sooner.