The Wall 6th grade travel basketball team was invited to participate in the 2021 Spearfish Invitational Basketball Tournament in Spearfish, SD on February 27th-28th. There was a total of eight teams that participated (four SD teams and the other teams were from ND, WY, and MT). The boys ended up being consolation champs! They played some tough competition and ended up 3-2 at the end of the two day tournament.